Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

