Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 10,930 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,543. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.