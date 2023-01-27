Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 143,378 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 5,472,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,083,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

