Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $39.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VWO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

