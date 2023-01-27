Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $20.82 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after buying an additional 406,545 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

