Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,795. The company has a market cap of $328.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.