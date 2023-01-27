Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 766,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

