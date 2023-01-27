Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,395. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

