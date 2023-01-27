Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $95,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.58. 2,388,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,563. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,299 shares of company stock worth $47,598,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

