Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.29

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $21.12. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 10,591 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.50.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $713.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.66 million.

(Get Rating)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.