Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.77.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

