Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Shares Down 13%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 109,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 33,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

