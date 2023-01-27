Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

