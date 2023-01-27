Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:OBD opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.07. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

In related news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 50,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,142.75).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

