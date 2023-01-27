Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Tops $10.61 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $216,047.87 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,966.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00379518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00741809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00094864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00581240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00195763 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,660,229 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.