Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2023 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

1/23/2023 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Ovintiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

12/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,711. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

