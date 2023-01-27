Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

