OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.
OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
