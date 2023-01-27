OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Get OSRAM Licht alerts:

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.