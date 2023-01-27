OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.84. 13,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,944,599 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

See Also

