OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.69 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $80,686.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,710,983.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

See Also

