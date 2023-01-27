Orchid Market Cap Reaches $59.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $59.88 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00217340 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08666055 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,778,489.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.