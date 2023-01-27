Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

