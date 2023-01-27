Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

