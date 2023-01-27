onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.