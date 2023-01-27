ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.54 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

