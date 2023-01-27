One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.66

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.66 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 60,044 shares.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of £13.90 million and a PE ratio of 34.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.04.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

