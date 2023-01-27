OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0034

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 116.3% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $374,100.31 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00401348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.28169539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00591354 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.