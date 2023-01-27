OMG Network (OMG) Tops One Day Volume of $22.60 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00006500 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $209.97 million and $22.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00087200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

