Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Olin Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OLN stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.95. 1,054,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olin by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

