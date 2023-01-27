OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

