OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,100 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,290,000. State Street Corp increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 218.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 84,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.