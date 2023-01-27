Oasis Network Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $316.72 million and approximately $29.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05449321 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $30,259,133.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

