Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $311.02 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $311.02 million and approximately $33.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.92 or 0.06919470 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00056376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05637759 USD and is up 9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $48,978,492.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

