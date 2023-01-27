Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,526,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 839,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,295. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 449.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.