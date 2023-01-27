O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Critical Review

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.35 $12.11 million $0.10 46.80 Adeia $877.70 million 1.36 -$55.46 million ($3.67) -3.09

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for O2Micro International and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

O2Micro International presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.21%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 3.48% 2.99% 2.56% Adeia -41.90% 16.11% 8.45%

Summary

Adeia beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

