NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.