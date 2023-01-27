NXM Price Hits $49.85 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $49.85 or 0.00216070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $328.69 million and $83,241.54 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,069.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.74066228 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,052.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

