NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

NVE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. NVE has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEC. StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NVE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVE by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NVE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

