NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.
NVE Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NVEC stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. NVE has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.22.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEC. StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
