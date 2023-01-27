Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

NUVR traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

