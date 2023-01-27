Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 560.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NBB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,576. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
