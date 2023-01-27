Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 560.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NBB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,576. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 80,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 86,260 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 180.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 71,961 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

