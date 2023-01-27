Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

