Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.78.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
