Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 329.5% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 395,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.