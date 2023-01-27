Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 329.5% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NUV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 395,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.12.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
