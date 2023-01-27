Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 251,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

