Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 14,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,618. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 90.6% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 362,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 172,460 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 254,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

