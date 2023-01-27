Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 14,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,618. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.