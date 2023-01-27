Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the December 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 286,341 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 147.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,083 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.34. 137,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,267. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

