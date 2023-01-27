NULS Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $25.26 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

