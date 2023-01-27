NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $105.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

