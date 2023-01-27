NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,324,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $75.13.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

