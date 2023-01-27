Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Raised by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 749,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

