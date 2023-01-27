NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the December 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $121,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 35,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,064. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.69.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

